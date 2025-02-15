Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,700 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

