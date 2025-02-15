Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after buying an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after buying an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after buying an additional 3,496,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

