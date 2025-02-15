Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

