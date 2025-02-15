Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $61,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Textron were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 511,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Textron by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Textron by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 398,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after buying an additional 50,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Textron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 368,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

