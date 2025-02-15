Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $366,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

