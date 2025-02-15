Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,550 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,668,676.77. This trade represents a 0.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,233 shares of company stock worth $36,346. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

