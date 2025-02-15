Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,547 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859,774 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 356,803 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 450.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $8.55 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.