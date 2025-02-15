Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $700.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $664.39 and a 200 day moving average of $638.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. UBS Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

