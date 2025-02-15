Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

