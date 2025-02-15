Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

