Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $70.54 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

