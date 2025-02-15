3,497 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7,655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

