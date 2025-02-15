1,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Affirm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,125.80. The trade was a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock valued at $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

