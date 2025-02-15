Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Welltower, BlackRock, Blueprint Medicines, Pagaya Technologies, and Ascendis Pharma A/S are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to experience rapid and significant increases in revenue and earnings. These stocks typically do not pay high dividends, as they reinvest their profits back into the company for expansion and growth opportunities. Investors interested in growth stocks are looking to capitalize on the potential future appreciation of the stock price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.15. 6,770,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $355.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 2,220,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.12. 1,707,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,522. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $972.31. 173,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,021.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.08. 1,711,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

PGY stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $20.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.28. 945,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.22.

