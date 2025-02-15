Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.47 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6 %

URI stock opened at $741.10 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

