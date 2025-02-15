Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

