Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DRMA stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dermata Therapeutics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.