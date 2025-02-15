Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kopin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kopin by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kopin by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

