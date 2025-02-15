Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kopin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KOPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin
Kopin Stock Performance
Kopin stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kopin
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.