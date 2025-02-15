HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $2,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

