Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed

MYNZ stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Mainz Biomed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

