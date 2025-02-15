Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.62 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 253.61 ($3.19). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 253.61 ($3.19), with a volume of 696,400 shares changing hands.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

Featured Stories

