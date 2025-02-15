WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
