WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,503 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 487,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

