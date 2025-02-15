WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $704,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SPMO stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
