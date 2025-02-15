WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $46.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

