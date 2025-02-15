Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.