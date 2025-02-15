Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,801,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,140,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

