DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

