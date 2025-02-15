QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Shares of QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,600.27. This trade represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

