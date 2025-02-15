First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Decreased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,715,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 274,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 133,813 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.