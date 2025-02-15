Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

