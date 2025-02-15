Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 261,471 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261,471 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

