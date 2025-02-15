Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

