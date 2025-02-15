Contrasting Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% Global Business Travel Group -7.06% -9.70% -3.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Global Business Travel Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.36 $793.28 million $1.70 3.01 Global Business Travel Group $2.29 billion 1.84 -$63.00 million ($0.36) -24.90

Hafnia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hafnia beats Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It also provides consulting, meetings and events planning, and outsourced services. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

