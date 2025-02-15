Reviewing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Volatility & Risk

Positron has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positron and Escalon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 81.18 -$1.64 million ($0.08) -27.50 Escalon Medical $11.98 million 0.10 -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -7.75

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -278.51% N/A -88.40% Escalon Medical -1.25% -13.10% -3.15%

Summary

This table compares Positron and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Escalon Medical beats Positron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

