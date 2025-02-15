Coty’s (COTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Coty stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

