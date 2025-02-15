iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

