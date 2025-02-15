Van ECK Associates Corp Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

