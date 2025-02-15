Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $168.04 and last traded at $168.48, with a volume of 431448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,332,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.