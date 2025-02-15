Privia Health Group’s (PRVA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

