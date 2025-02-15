eGain’s (EGAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

EGAN stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

