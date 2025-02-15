Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

