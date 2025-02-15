Insider Selling: Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $23,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,440.26. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

