iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after buying an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

