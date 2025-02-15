PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

EQL opened at $131.05 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

