185 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $236.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

