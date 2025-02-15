Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

