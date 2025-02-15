Analyzing Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Zeo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $17.41 million 14.40 -$65.55 million ($0.49) -2.84 Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.97 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.55

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeo Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Solid Power has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -471.22% -18.08% -16.88% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Zeo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.84%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Summary

Solid Power beats Zeo Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

