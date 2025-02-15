Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

