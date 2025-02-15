CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $362.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.55. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $221.10 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,768.60. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $42,202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

